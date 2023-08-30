New female support group HerSpace launches in Nantwich

A Nantwich woman has launched a new support group for females in the town, called HerSpace.

The network, which already has groups in Sandbach, Congleton and Macclesfield, aims to give women a space to socialise and focus on mental wellbeing.

They organise events and activities, providing a chance for women to meet other females.

Now Natalie Carter-Gibson is leading the new Nantwich branch of the group.

Natalie said: “For a long time I have wanted to set something up as a space for women locally to talk, feel heard and seen.

“I came across HerSpace by accident and then clicked with Charlotte Bell, the founder, on meeting and went from there.

“It gives the opportunity to use my professional skills to support our members in, for example, the Women’s Circle which is run monthly.

“But it’s also a place for local women to meet and make new friends whilst trying out activities that they perhaps never thought were an option on their own.

“Making friends becomes much harder as we move out of school, college and especially now so many of us work at home, and isolation has become the new epidemic.

“This gives a psychologically safe space for women to meet other women of all ages, and become friends.

“All our events are member only, meaning the same faces show up time and again, creating connections that matter.

“It’s something that is really important to me, both professionally and personally.”

Natalie, who works as a local psychotherapist, staged the Nantwich group’s launch event last Wednesday at Nantwich Bookshop and 56 women attended.

A second get-together is organised for September 7.

Natalie added: “HerSpace has been shown to develop confidence and support women’s mental health to the point where GP’s are now referring their patients to some of our branches!

“I think this could be something great for local women.”

Anyone interested in getting involved can get in touch with them on email [email protected] or by calling 07535715023.