Shavington Leisure Centre backs member’s 400-mile challenge

in Shavington / Village News August 30, 2023
Martin Shavington - 400 mile challenge

A Shavington Leisure Centre member is taking on a gruelling 400-mile walking fundraiser for charity.

Martin Cresswell, 58, is to walk the “Grand Traverse des Alps (GR5)” from Lake Genève to Nice.

The challenge is a 400-mile walk with a total elevation equivalent to more than three times the size of Mount Everest!

Martin has been attending personal training sessions at Everybody with Amy at Shavington Leisure Centre to support with his training, improving strength, fitness and endurance.

Amy Stonehewer, Everybody Personal Trainer at Shavington, said: “Martin is an incredibly driven and dedicated individual.

“He always pushes himself to the maximum and I have no doubt that his challenge will be a massive success.

“He has the mental grit and determination needed to undertake such a mammoth task and is an absolute pleasure to have as a client.

“We are all cheering you on from back home!”

Sport has been a big part of former Londoner Martin’s life, as currently living with cancer, it has given him a focus and positive approach on life.

Martin wanted to complete the 400 mile walk creating unforgettable memories, during this inspiring physical and mental solo challenge.

He has raised over £3,240 so far for his chosen cause in aid of the “Youth Sports Trust” which helps young people participate in and access sport.

Visit his JustGiving page here

If you would like to find out more about your local Everybody Leisure Centre, visit www.everybody.org.uk

Martin's challenge - 400 mile walk

