South Cheshire Chamber Business Awards 2023 get underway

South Cheshire Chamber of Commerce has unveiled a new-look awards scheme which this year invites the public to nominate the area’s leading business ambassador online.

The Chamber Business Awards 2023 are now open for entries ahead of an Oscars-style ceremony at Reaseheath College on November 24.

The awards, now in their 26th year, recognise excellence in a range of sectors including categories for up and coming entrepreneurs and those that give back to the community.

Ambassador of the Year, one of 10 awards up for grabs, invites the public to vote for the business or organisation that champions South Cheshire on a regional and national level and demonstrates far-reaching leadership in its field by completing a quick nomination form at sccci.co.uk/business-awards

This year also sees the return of International Trader of the Year, showcasing the many goods and services exported from South Cheshire as a hotbed of manufacturing and creative talent.

Big names are supporting the Awards including major employers and former winners who have gone on to achieve phenomenal business success.

The Awards and their sponsors are:

· Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by Reaseheath College)

· Business of the Year 25+ Employees (sponsored by Cheshire College South & West)

· Business of the Year Under 25 Employees (sponsored by Hibberts)

· Contribution to the Community (sponsored by Bentley and supported by Cheshire Connect)

· Employer of the Year (sponsored by Assurant)

· Excellence in Customer Service (sponsored by KPI Recruiting)

· International Trader of the Year (supported by Department for Business and Trade and Hydraulics Online)

· Start Up Business of the Year (sponsored by Rhino Safety)

· Ambassador of the Year (by public nomination)

Chamber Chief Executive Paul Colman said: “The Awards are a well-established celebration of all that is great and good about our local business community.

“This year we are taking a fresh approach, creating public engagement through our Ambassador of the Year award.

“If there is a business you think deserves recognition for the impact they make in the business community, show them your appreciation. We hope to welcome as many nominations as possible in this category.

“Our award sponsors also have more opportunity to share their involvement on social media with marketing material provided.

“Thanks to their generous support, we have established an annual tradition that never loses its appeal or sparkle.

“We look forward to welcoming another sell-out audience to Reaseheath College and creating lasting memories for numerous individuals across the South Cheshire area.”

Entering the awards is free. Closing date is October 6 with finalists confirmed later that month. Tickets will go on sale on October 16.

Chamber Events & Marketing Coordinator Dominic Hibbert said: “The Awards are regarded as the best in the region and we are delighted to see early interest from individuals and businesses keen to get in the running.

“With only a few short weeks to deadline, our message is ‘Don’t delay, enter today!’

“Now is the time for businesses to shine and be recognised for all their hard work and dedication.”

For more information on how to enter go to sccci.co.uk/business-awards