Nantwich distribution firm Boughey launches first electric vehicle

Nantwich firm Boughey Distribution has unveiled its first electric vehicle, the Volvo FE Electric.

It is now fully-operational in the company’s Palletline fleet.

It follows a successful three-month trial of the FE Electric model earlier this year.

Supplied by Thomas Hardie Commercials, the vehicle features a livery which promotes the firm’s bid for a sustainable future.

The vehicle’s standard 80% state-of-charge operating window allows a range of up to 120 miles on a single charge.

Thomas Hardie marketing director Steve Wilson visited Boughey’s Wardle site to hand-over the new vehicle to Boughey transport operations director Neil Trotter.

Neil said: “The delivery of our first electric vehicle represents a real milestone for us.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to Thomas Hardie for their support throughout the process of adding the Volvo FE to our fleet.

“We were very impressed with the vehicle’s performance during its recent trial with us and it’s now integrated within our Palletline fleet where it’s being used for the many shorter, more local journeys we make.

“Our ambition to become greener is a company-wide initiative, and we will continue to strive to take steps towards making our business better for the environment and our planet.

“We have recently set out on a journey to become B Corp certified and the vehicle’s arrival has coincided with the submission of our initial B Impact Assessment which is currently in the evaluation queue.”

Steve added: “The team at Boughey Distribution are setting a fantastic example by becoming an early adopter of this new generation of vehicles which are cleaner, greener and quieter – electrification is becoming a major consideration for operators, and it’s fantastic to see Boughey investing in this new technology.”