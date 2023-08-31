Police hunt biker gang after attack on teenager at Nantwich Lake

An 18-year-old man was left in hospital after being attacked by a gang as he sat by Nantwich lake with his girlfriend.

Police are hunting the gang of six people who were wearing balaclavas and gloves and sped away from Shrewbridge Road location on scrambler bikes.

The victim suffered facial injuries in the attached which happened at around 9.40pm on Saturday (August 26).

The victim was treated in hospital for mouth and eye injuries and has since been released.

His family believe witnesses saw the same gang later that night at Sainsbury’s petrol station.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: “Officers made a search of the area but the suspects were not located.

“The victim is believed to have minor injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing. Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via http://www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us quoting IML 1630460.

“Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”