Police hunt biker gang after attack on teenager at Nantwich Lake
Sustainable Nantwich urges Food Festival goers to ditch plastic
Police hunt biker gang after attack on teenager at Nantwich Lake
CEC decision due on Crewe estate without planning permission
South Cheshire Chamber Business Awards 2023 get underway
Police hunt biker gang after attack on teenager at Nantwich Lake

in Crime / Human Interest / Incident / News August 31, 2023
Nantwich - Nantwich Lake car park - Sun 5-4-2020 (1)

An 18-year-old man was left in hospital after being attacked by a gang as he sat by Nantwich lake with his girlfriend.

Police are hunting the gang of six people who were wearing balaclavas and gloves and sped away from Shrewbridge Road location on scrambler bikes.

The victim suffered facial injuries in the attached which happened at around 9.40pm on Saturday (August 26).

The victim was treated in hospital for mouth and eye injuries and has since been released.

His family believe witnesses saw the same gang later that night at Sainsbury’s petrol station.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: “Officers made a search of the area but the suspects were not located.

“The victim is believed to have minor injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing. Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via http://www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us quoting IML 1630460.

“Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

2 Comments

  1. keith says:
    August 31, 2023 at 11:57 am

    one wouls presume the police would have checked the CCTV at sainsburys

    Reply
  2. Andrew says:
    August 31, 2023 at 11:00 am

    Sainsburys petrol station has CCTV

    Reply

