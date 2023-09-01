6 hours ago
Concrete plant already built in Wrenbury is REFUSED by councillors
Nantwich Town seeks purrfect volunteer to be “Twichy” mascot!

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport September 1, 2023
Twichy the Cat mascot

Nantwich Town are on the hunt for the purrfect volunteer to act as their furry friendly mascot, Twichy The Cat!

The club are a whisker away from being without their popular character this season.

So now they need someone who is ‘feline’ good enough to fill the role on match days at Nantwich’s home ground, Swansway Stadium on Waterlode.

The successful candidate should be able to “contribute to our lively matchday atmosphere”, says the club.

“Twichy” has become a popular character on match days, engaging with young and old supporters alike.

The ideal candidate will have the ability to engage others and have a “flexible approach to work” and be able to work evenings and weekends.

Anyone interested should email [email protected]

(Images by Jonathan White)

Twichy the Cat mascot (1)

