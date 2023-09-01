6 hours ago
Concrete plant already built in Wrenbury is REFUSED by councillors
6 hours ago
Nantwich Town seeks purrfect volunteer to be “Twichy” mascot!
7 hours ago
Police warning after stolen lorry dumped on Nantwich car park
1 day ago
Pet and horse crematorium finally gets go ahead near Nantwich
1 day ago
Sustainable Nantwich urges Food Festival goers to ditch plastic
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Police warning after stolen lorry dumped on Nantwich car park

in Crime / Incident / News September 1, 2023
assault - man with serious injuries - police tape by jayneandd

Police have warned vehicle owners after a lorry stolen from a property in Aston was found abandoned on a Nantwich car park.

The white Isuzu lorry was stolen while completing a morning delivery at an address in Aston on Tuesday (August 29).

The lorry was taken after the keys were left inside the vehicle.

Police searched the area and a neighbourhood PCSO later found the stolen lorry on a carpark in the Nantwich area.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “This has been a trend in recent years, where vehicles completing deliveries have been taken from outside customer addresses.

“Opportunist thieves, or members of organised groups have monitored delivery vehicles looking for opportunities to steal.

“Many delivery drivers leave keys inside the vehicle during ‘quick’ deliveries.”

“Please always turn off the ignition and take keys with you. No matter how quick the delivery.

“Many of these vehicles have luckily been recovered in nearby areas, as the criminals look to return at a later time to collect them.

“The lorry has been recovered and the investigation is ongoing.”

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.