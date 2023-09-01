Police warning after stolen lorry dumped on Nantwich car park

Police have warned vehicle owners after a lorry stolen from a property in Aston was found abandoned on a Nantwich car park.

The white Isuzu lorry was stolen while completing a morning delivery at an address in Aston on Tuesday (August 29).

The lorry was taken after the keys were left inside the vehicle.

Police searched the area and a neighbourhood PCSO later found the stolen lorry on a carpark in the Nantwich area.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “This has been a trend in recent years, where vehicles completing deliveries have been taken from outside customer addresses.

“Opportunist thieves, or members of organised groups have monitored delivery vehicles looking for opportunities to steal.

“Many delivery drivers leave keys inside the vehicle during ‘quick’ deliveries.”

“Please always turn off the ignition and take keys with you. No matter how quick the delivery.

“Many of these vehicles have luckily been recovered in nearby areas, as the criminals look to return at a later time to collect them.

“The lorry has been recovered and the investigation is ongoing.”