New Crewe Regional Sunday League season kicks off

The new Crewe Regional Sunday Football League season has kicked off with newly promoted Faddiley smashing six passed Willaston White Star.
Faddiley ran out 6-0 winners with Jamie Baker netting a hat-trick and Dan Robinson scoring twice.
The other goal was bagged by Zak Saadouni.
AFC Dishers (formerly Cheshire Cheese) twice came from behind to beat Betley 3-2.
Rhys Potter, David Sirle and Ben Reddock (Pen.) netted for AFC Dishers, who are now playing at the King George Vth Playing Fields.
The Betley goals came from Dan Lomas and an own goal.
With much of The Barony being used as a car park for the Nantwich Food Festival, pitches 1 and 1A were not available.
So Cooper Buckley hosted newly promoted Sandbach Town on the seldom used pitch 3, which could do with less grass on it.
A close encounter ended with a 2-1 win for Cooper Buckley, whose scorers were Jason McMullan and Nathan Dyer.
The game between George & Dragon and NHB was not played as NHB, despite having 29 players registered, could not field a team.
Under new League guidelines, the game WILL NOT be re-arranged.
The game between The Lions and Winsford Over was called off because the visitors, who operate with a very small squad of players, had a significant number of players away in Prague.
In Division One, top billing goes to Nantwich Pirates who won 0-7 at Leighton FC, with goals from Will Oakes (4), Harry Maclennan, Andy Truan and Wayne Garnett.
Ruskin Park are back in the League after a 12-month absence and appear to have a stronger squad than previously.
They led Cheshire Cat 2-0 at one stage but ended up losing 3-4 in an entertaining game.
Kev Beresford (2) and Luke Manning scored for Ruskin Park with the Cheshire Cat scorers being Sam Davenport (2), Will Emerton and Simon Riley.
Raven Salvador had a good 1-4 win against White Horse, their goals coming from Damien Sloan (2), Lewis Ogle and Ben Styche. Ben Snee netted for White Horse.
C & N Utd. beat Princes Feathers 2-0, with goals from Tom Boyers and Tyler Jackson.
