Tens of thousands pack Nantwich for glorious Food Festival

The weather has been kind, organisers on top of their game, and wonderful volunteers out in full force – once again Nantwich Food Festival has delivered.

The first two days of the annual Nantwich Food Festival – believed to be one of the biggest free food festivals in the UK – have been a roaring success.

Thousands and thousands have come from near and far to experience a festival which continues to grow and is without doubt one of, if not the biggest events in the calendar for our bustling, small market town.

These aerial images by photographer Jonathan White capture from above the festival in full swing.

Friday was busy – busier than almost any previous opening day of the festival, according to one festival organiser.

At the official launch on Friday at 5pm in the Love Lane marquee, there was already a sense that this year was going to be a special one – even by past standards.

Speeches followed from the current Nantwich Town mayor Cllr Steph Wedgwood, chair of the festival committee Christine Farrall, and key sponsors, such as Steven Mifsud from Nantwich firm Direct Access.

These are the people, along with the dozens of volunteers, who work behind the scenes and often go unnoticed.

In the Love Lane stage area yesterday, I saw two hardy volunteers in hi-viz bibs emptying a crammed litter bin and putting in a fresh new liner. They virtually went unnoticed by the hundreds enjoying drinks, food and live music.

Of course, the glorious sunshine of this perhaps unexpected late summer weather has helped.

The town has been transformed – and the atmosphere on both Friday and Saturday was certainly something to cherish.

The festival is a showcase of all things food, drink – but also entertainment, giving local performers, musicians, and singers a stage to delight the crowds and put on a show.

Marquees on Love Lane and Bowling Green car parks have been packed, with a huge variety of stalls and exhibitors offering an amazing array of food and drink.

And live shows by celebrity chefs such as Simon Rimmer, Lesley Waters and Jack Stein alongside festival favourite Nigel Brown, have been as popular and entertaining as ever.

Visitors have travelled from afar as word of this festival has spread across the UK.

Park and ride schemes have been busy from Barony Park, Brine Leas School and Swansway Stadium.

The bars, cafes and restaurants were still packed even after the sun went down on the festival last night around 8pm.

The festival continues today (September 3) and officially closes at 5pm.

And today is also the LAST day for people to vote in the Nantwich Food Awards!

There are a number of categories to vote for which have been sponsored by local organisations, including Nantwich News.

For all the details and how to vote, visit https://www.nantwichfoodfestival.co.uk/food-awards/

But don’t delay – voting closes at the end of the day (September 3).

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White and Nantwich Food Festival)