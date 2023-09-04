Crewe & Nantwich RUFC 1sts enjoy win in season opener

Crewe and Nantwich produced a fine display to beat Kirkby Lonsdale 46-12 in the opening fixture of the league season.

Both sides made a bright start in the warm and dry conditions before Crewe took the lead with a penalty by Logan Lynch.

The Crewe forward pack began to exert some dominance making several powerful drives.

It led to a spell of fine attacking rugby as they provided quick ball for the Crewe backs.

Three converted tries were scored in quick succession through Josh McShane, Tom Manaton and Joe Gammage.

Kirkby replied with a converted try of their own to make the score 24-7 to Crewe at half-time.

The opening period of the second half continued in a similar vein with Crewe extending their lead to 36-7 through tries by Josh McShane and Joe Gammage.

Kirkby then enjoyed their best spell of the match to pull a try back.

Crewe were then reduced to 13 players after receiving a red and yellow card.

However, they reasserted themselves to score two more unconverted tries through Ieuan Paske and man of the match Josh McShane who completed his hat-trick. (Pictured)

This completed a good first week for Crewe having defeated Chester 2nds 35-7 in the Cheshire Cup earlier in the week.

The 2nd team travelled to play Sale FC Vikings where they were defeated 42-12.

Next week sees the 1sts travel to play Liverpool St Helens while the 2nd team host Chester 3rds.