Bentley Motors launches new “immersive” factory tours

Customers at Bentley Motors in Crewe can engage in new immersive, innovative and digital tours which have launched this month.

They will be able to create their own Bentley design as well as undertake a digitally immersive, 3D lineage experience that will bring the story of Bentley’s history to life.

It’s part of the company’s £2.5 billion investment in future product development and the Bentley “dream factory” which employs more than 4,000 people.

Customers will have a dedicated host who will create a personalised factory tour designed to stimulate ideas for their final specification.

A new customer experience area in the “Excellence Centre for Vehicle Finish” will offer a chance to create a piece of custom art.

Caren Jochner, Global Head of Brand Experience at Bentley, said: “The Home of Bentley is a benchmark in production operations and sustainable luxury mobility leadership.

“It is something to be experienced and celebrated.

“We have invested heavily to provide the service our clients expect and are now providing interactive immersive solutions that will enable each customer to learn and interact as well as creating a legacy and opportunity to invest in a piece of Bentley history.

“Our customer experience centre, CW1 House, is a place where we can entertain our customers in an exclusive environment and they can enjoy being immersed in the Bentley brand.

“The skill and passion of our craftspeople who work with the finest materials is now supported by immersive digital innovations such as the 180-degree show in Lineage and our new Phygital Table creates opportunities for clients to customise their preferred factory tour using touch screen technology.”