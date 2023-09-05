Bunbury para-canoeist Wood scoops medal at Paris World Cup

Bunbury para-canoeist Stuart Wood has scooped a medal at the sprint and paracanoe Paris World Cup.

Wood rounded off his season with gold medal in an extremely competitive men’s VL3 field.

After winning his heat, Wood returned for the final race of the day and finished his season in style with a gold medal in a time of 49.59.

After he won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, Woord was diagnosed with Stage 3b Hodgkin Lymphoma.

So he was delighted to win his second gold of the year on his return to international competition.

He said: “It’s a really nice way to end the season by winning gold. It’s awesome to see the Paralympic venue and hopefully I will be here to compete again next year.

“It’s been a great experience of the course and the location.

“Overall my season has been good. I was disappointed at the Worlds last week as I know I could’ve done better, but this ends the season nicely.

“It’s been an emotional year so I’m looking forward to a rest now.”

Other GB winners at the event were Charlotte Henshaw who won gold in the women’s KL2 and Emma Wiggs who made it a British 1-2 as she claimed silver.

(image courtesy of https://www.britishcanoeing.org.uk/)