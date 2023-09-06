Nantwich cheese firm takes biscuit by scooping Great Taste award

Nantwich firm The Cheshire Cheese Company has been awarded a Great Taste award – for one of its biscuit products!

It scooped the honour for its tasty “Black Bob Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese Biscuits”.

The prestigious awards, open to entrants across the UK, sample the very best food from numerous categories to crown the finest eats.

The Cheshire Cheese Company, based in Hatherton near Nantwich, launched its complimentary range of biscuits for cheese last year.

Simon Spurrell, founder and managing director of The Cheshire Cheese Company, said: “Winning these highly regarded awards year after year is something we’re really proud of.

“The Block Bob Mature Cheddar Cheese Crackers, which uses the cheese we make on our Farm in Nantwich.

“As one of only a few true Farm to Fork wax truckle cheese makers our accompaniments are as important as our handmade cheese.

“We carefully and skillfully develop our products over time with a bid to make the perfect base for our cheeses, and I’m proud to say this award shows we’ve succeeded.”

Great Taste judges were impressed with the look and taste of the biscuits.

They said: “These are well-baked biscuits, with a pale gold centre and a touch of deeper gold around the edge.

“We can smell the cheese, which is a good thing, and it comes through well in the flavour, too, which is well balanced.

“They are good and crunchy and the texture has a wheaty sweetness as well as savouriness.

“There’s a good snap with a pleasingly tight texture to these biscuits and with a distinctively Cheddar creaminess on the back notes.

“The consistency of the biscuits is good and thin, they have a pleasing golden bake and a good, long finish. These are clever little things that would find a good home anywhere.”