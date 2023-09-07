Cat Radio to host Country Music event at Crewe club

The Cat Radio is to host a country music festival at The Crozzy club in Crewe on Saturday September 16.

It will feature seven local country acts, plus a line-dancing class.

Compere for the night is The Cat’s Paul Taylor who runs the “Cat Country” show every Tuesday at 6pm.

Headlining the festival are the critically acclaimed husband and wife duo Adele and Andy, from Stoke-On-Trent.

They boast a top 5 position in the iTunes Charts and have been awarded duo of the year for the last two years by UK County Radio.

Solo sets come from local singer-songwriters Chloë Chadwick, from Crewe, Emily Lockett from Biddulph, and Manchester-based Lisa T, who has appeared at Glastonbury.

You can also see full band sets from acoustic folk and Americana four-piece Raintown Seers and Modern country five-piece Chasing Twisters.

Tickets are available in advance priced £7 from Skiddle, from The Crozzy, or The Cheshire Inn.

Tickets on the door will be £10.