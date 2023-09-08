3 hours ago
Brine Leas School to stage Open Evening

in Community Events / What's On & Reviews September 8, 2023
showcase - school transport - brine leas school - creative commons licence by jaggery

Brine Leas School in Nantwich is to stage an Open Evening on September 13 for those interested in Year 12 admissions for 2024.

The event takes place next Wednesday from 6pm to 8.30pm.

A school spokesperson said: “We invite you to join us for the evening to explore our outstanding centre and facilities on Wednesday 13th September 2023.

“This is an opportunity to consider your future plans and preferred courses post-16, and to talk to subject teachers and the Sixth Form Team.

“Senior Leaders will be available throughout the evening to answer any questions which you may have. We hope
that you can join us.”

BLS poster open evening

