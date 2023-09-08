Cheshire Police Community Action Fund opens for £5,000 bids

South Cheshire community groups can now apply for £5,000 grants from the police’s Community Action Fund.

Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner John Dwyer has reopened the fund and the deadline for new applications is Thursday 30 November.

The Community Action Fund makes £100,000 available for projects which benefit local communities by working towards improving the safety of individuals.

Individual bids of up to £5,000 can be submitted by applicants who are working with their local policing team to address their area’s priorities.

Applications are welcome from community, voluntary or third sector groups, including Parish Councils.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire, John Dwyer said: “I’m aware of the good work going on in our communities, who strive to make a difference in their area, and I am happy to give any help I can enable them to fulfil their community aims.

“The work undertaken so far has helped the local policing teams to prevent and tackle crime, a key priority in my Police and Crime Plan.

“I’d encourage anyone who has a community project that meets the criteria to take a look and apply. Together we can all work together to make Cheshire an even safer place to live.”

Applications to the Community Action Fund must be match-funded and applicants should name a contact within their local policing team and Local Authority or volunteer centre when submitting.

A range of projects have already benefitted including youth projects in Wrenbury and Winsford, support of the Mini Cops scheme in Hartford, and water education sessions to schools across the county.

Information about the Community Action Fund is at www.cheshire-pcc.gov.uk/what-the-commissioner-does/community-funding/community-action-fund/