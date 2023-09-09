Police probe alleged hit and run on Nantwich road

Police are probing an apparent hit and run incident which has left a man with serious head injuries.

The incident happened last night on London Road in Nantwich, close to the junction with Jackson Avenue.

Cheshire Police closed off the road in both directions while investigations took place.

It’s believed the victim was a local man in his 60s who was taken to hospital with head injuries, although this has not been confirmed by emergency services.

The road was closed between Hospital Street roundabout all the way up to Elwood Way traffic lights.

We have contacted Cheshire Police and are awaiting a statement and update.

One eye witness said: “It was a hit and run just opposite Jackson Avenue towards Newcastle crossing, a man in his 60s was hit by a car who’s driver left the scene. Hope he`s ok.”

(pic courtesy of Cheshire Police)