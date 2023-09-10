Thousands tackle popular Tough Mudder course at Cholmondeley

Up to 10,000 participants pushed themselves to the limit when the Tough Mudder event returned to Cholmondeley Castle near Nantwich yesterday (Sept 9).

Enthusiasts gathered at the majestic castle for an unforgettable experience which was sold out and included celebrity participants such as ITV’s Ben Shephard.

With multiple distances over the course, participants took on a range of classic Tough Mudder obstacles from icy plunges, huge net climbs right through to electrifying passages.

It is widely known as Tough Mudder’s muddiest course, with many unrecognisable at the finish line.

There was a Tough Mudder 5K for newcomers and returning participants with 13 obstacles and concrete thick mud.

The Tough Mudder 10K contained 20 obstacles.

Tough Mudder 15K saw veterans and newcomers face 30 obstacles across 15 long kilometres.

And finally Tough Mudder Infinity is an endurance experience – same obstacles, same course, but for infinity. Mudders tested themselves in a bid to become the ultimate obstacle course runner.

Matthew Brooke, Managing Director of Tough Mudder, said: “Tough Mudder North West has always been a favourite of mine that always seems to test our entrants to the limit.”

(Images courtesy of Tough Mudder)