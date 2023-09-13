The Beautiful South’s co-founder Dave Hemingway’s is bringing his new band “Sunbirds” to play at the Nantwich Words & Music Festival.

The group will be performing at Nantwich Town Football Club on Monday October 9 as part of the week-long programme of events during the festival.

Dave Hemingway’s new group have recently released a new single ‘Make Up Your Mind’ released.

It is a feel-good earworm featuring Laura on vocals produced by Nantwich-based festival organiser Nigel Stonier (Fairport Convention, Paul Young, Lindisfarne).

In November 2020, they also released ‘Cool To Be Kind’ on the independent label Nectar Records.

And Kevin Cooper of UK Music Reviews described it as a ‘a must-have album from an amazing new band’.

With the arrival of multi-instrumentalist Chris Offen in 2022, Sunbirds influences have expanded and range from Americana, 70’s Pop and Folk to Indie Grunge Rock.

And 2023 has seen the six-piece band continue to grow with the release of their next album “A Life Worth Living” in October and many live dates around the UK including Nantwich.

Sunbirds are:

Dave Hemingway – Vocals

Phil Barton – Guitar

Laura Wilcockson – Vocals & Violin

Marc Parnell – Drums

Chris Offen – Guitar & Keyboards

Phil Chapman – Bass

For more details on the Words and Music festival, visit https://wordsandmusicfestival.com/

(Left to right: Marc, Phil, Dave, Laura, Chris)