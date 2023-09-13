1 hour ago
New spray kits in South Cheshire shops aim to catch thieves
19 hours ago
Nantwich Food Festival on lookout for 2024 volunteers
20 hours ago
Nantwich GP practice set for new phone system after complaints
1 day ago
Jimmy Warrington takes 700th wicket as Nantwich beat Grappenhall
2 days ago
Hundreds enjoy Wistaston annual Duck and Model Boat races!
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Beautiful South founder brings band to Nantwich Words and Music Festival

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews September 13, 2023
Sunbirds playing Nantwich Words and Music Festival

The Beautiful South’s co-founder Dave Hemingway’s is bringing his new band “Sunbirds” to play at the Nantwich Words & Music Festival.

The group will be performing at Nantwich Town Football Club on Monday October 9 as part of the week-long programme of events during the festival.

Dave Hemingway’s new group have recently released a new single ‘Make Up Your Mind’ released.

It is a feel-good earworm featuring Laura on vocals produced by Nantwich-based festival organiser Nigel Stonier (Fairport Convention, Paul Young, Lindisfarne).

In November 2020, they also released ‘Cool To Be Kind’ on the independent label Nectar Records.

And Kevin Cooper of UK Music Reviews described it as a ‘a must-have album from an amazing new band’.

With the arrival of multi-instrumentalist Chris Offen in 2022, Sunbirds influences have expanded and range from Americana, 70’s Pop and Folk to Indie Grunge Rock.

And 2023 has seen the six-piece band continue to grow with the release of their next album “A Life Worth Living” in October and many live dates around the UK including Nantwich.

Sunbirds are:

Dave Hemingway – Vocals
Phil Barton – Guitar
Laura Wilcockson – Vocals & Violin
Marc Parnell – Drums
Chris Offen – Guitar & Keyboards
Phil Chapman – Bass

For more details on the Words and Music festival, visit https://wordsandmusicfestival.com/

(Left to right: Marc, Phil, Dave, Laura, Chris)

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.