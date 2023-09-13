FEATURE: 4 data security best practices in virtual data rooms

Businesses have been looking for ways to keep their data safe and secure.

While there are many ways to do that, one of the most useful ways is to use virtual data rooms (VDRs).

VDRs have been used by businesses of every type to keep sensitive information secure from the hands of potential hackers.

This has only happened because of the extensive data security practices used in virtual data rooms.

These repositories offer many types of security measures that can help you save, share, and edit your documents while keeping everything private.

However, if you want to further these data security practices, it is advised to follow the following practices.

1. Advanced Encryption

Your data isn’t secure in any repository that is not encrypted using advanced encryption techniques.

Encryption works by encoding your data into an unreadable format. This data can then only be accessed by providing correct login credentials.

This ensures that even if intercepted, the data remains unreadable to unauthorized parties.

Some other advanced-level encryption ensures that your data is encrypted to a level where even if someone gains physical access to the servers, they won’t be able to access the encrypted data without the encryption keys.

2. Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)

Multi-factor authentication, as obvious by the name, requires users to provide multiple login details to be able to access data.

This approach adds an extra layer of security by requiring users to provide multiple forms of identification before gaining access to the VDR.

This typically includes something like two passwords, a one-time code to their mobile phones, their pet’s name, or any other thing like fingerprints or facial recognition.

MFA significantly reduces the risk of unauthorized access, even if login credentials are compromised.

3. Granular Access Control

Granular access control is a critical component of data security in VDRs.

It allows administrators to define and manage who can access specific documents or folders within the virtual data room.

For example, within an organization, administrators are authorized to assign different roles to users, which include viewer, editor, downloader, or administrator.

These roles dictate what actions a user can perform within the VDR.

For example, an editor can make changes to documents, while a viewer can only view them.

These access controls can also be applied to particular files or folders, meaning only authorized individuals can access sensitive information.

One more thing available in granular access controls of virtual data rooms is time-limited access.

You can restrict or grant access to documents for a specific time period. Once the specified time expires, access to the document is automatically revoked.

4. Audit Trails and Activity Monitoring

Audit trails and activity monitoring are crucial for maintaining transparency and accountability within a VDR.

These features offer a detailed record of user actions and interactions within the virtual data room:

VDRs keep logs of all actions taken, including document uploads, downloads, views, and edits.

Each log entry typically includes the user responsible, the date and time, and the specific action performed.