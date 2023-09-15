Acclaimed Helen Forrester play arrives at Crewe Lyceum

The acclaimed Helen Forrester play “By The Waters Of Liverpool” reaches the shores of Crewe Lyceum next week with a star-studded cast of nine.

It is running for eight weeks across the UK and plays in South Cheshire on Monday and Tuesday September 18-19.

The nine-strong cast will play more than 50 characters between them during the production.

It tells the life story of best-selling author Forrester, who grew up on the Wirral.

Coronation Street’s Tom Roberts will play John Forrester, Helen’s father; Emmerdale’s Joe Gill will play Harry O’Dwyer, Helen’s love interest; with newcomer Emma Mulligan in the lead role of Helen Forrester.

They will be joined by Lynn Francis, Daniel Taylor, Lynne Fitzgerald, Joe Owens, Samantha Alton, and Roy Carruthers.

By The Waters Of Liverpool is a period drama produced by the team who first brought the hit Twopence To Cross The Mersey to the stage, which premiered in Liverpool almost 30 years ago.

The creative team are producers Rob Fennah and Lynn McDermott for Pulse Stage Productions and Bill Elms.

The show is directed by Gareth Tudor Price and written by Rob Fennah.

Co-producer Bill Elms said: “Rehearsals are now underway and the cast and crew are already coming together as a family – it’s inspiring to see everyone really just click and support each other.

“Once those costumes go on, the characters really come alive and it’s magical.

“We are very lucky to be custodians of Helen Forrester’s fascinating life story – which so many people today can resonate with given the challenging times in society.

“Since Twopence To Cross The Mersey premiered almost 30 years ago, hundreds of thousands of theatregoers have seen the show and really taken Helen’s story to their hearts.

“Helen and her family even travelled from Canada to see it for themselves.

“By The Waters Of Liverpool is an adaptation of her third autobiography and the final chapter of Helen’s life in Liverpool during the Great Depression.

“The play also features sizeable chunks from Helen’s earlier book Liverpool Miss, together with flashbacks to Twopence To Cross The Mersey – as well as a storyline from Helen’s fourth autobiography Lime Street At Two.

“That way, those unfamiliar with Helen’s work will still get a complete picture of her life in one show.”

By The Waters Of Liverpool has sold more than a million books.

More ticket details at www.crewelyceum.co.uk

(Image courtesy of Dave Jones)