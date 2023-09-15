Nantwich Town to stage “festival of football” for youngsters

Nantwich Town are to host a festival of football for young players on the first team’s new 3G pitch at the Swansway Stadium.
The event starts on Saturday 23rd September and will run every Saturday from 9am to midday.
The clubs is inviting under 6, under 7 and under 8 players and teams in the 23/24 academic year to be involved.
The Under 6s should be teams of 3 and squads of 6, and the under 7s and 8s should be teams of 6 and squads of 9.
All players will be guaranteed a minimum of 30 minutes playing time per week.
Refreshments and seating will be available in the Swansway Stand via the Tea Lounge.
Anyone interested should email [email protected]
Places are limited and handed out on a first come, first served basis.
(pic by Jonathan White)
