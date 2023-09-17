Barnstorming event in Nantwich raises hundreds of pounds

A ‘Bag a Bargain in the Barn’ at Henhull Hall Farm on Welshmans Lane in Nantwich has helped raise hundreds of pounds for charity, writes Jonathan White.

The event was hosted and organised by Philip and Joyce Percival with the help and support from their family, friends and local charities.

There were games and activities for the children and refreshments on hand.

Keen gardeners flocked to the plant stall.

The event was hailed a major success and raised £750 for these local charities and organisations including Acton & Reaseheath WI, Acton Church, Cancer Research UK, Crewe & Nantwich Weaver Rotary Club, and Friends of Acton Primary Academy.

One visitor said: “This has been a splendid opportunity to buy something special and support our local charities.

“Where better to be than a cool barn on one of the hottest days of the year!”