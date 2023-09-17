Nantwich Town earn fine FA Cup win over Banbury

Nantwich Town continued their excellent progress in the FA Cup by beating Banbury United, a team more than 40 places higher in the football pyramid.
The Dabbers triumphed 2-1 in the second qualifying round, edging them nearer to the first round proper.
Goals by skipper Troy Bourne and Byron Harrison late on were enough for Nantwich to claim a fine win in front of more than 400 supporters at the Swansway Stadium.
A Harrison own goal late on gave Banbury hope but they were unable to level.
Callum Saunders went close for Nantwich on five minutes, forcing a fine save from Harding.
And on nine minutes, Nantwich’s early pressure paid off when a floated Hewitt free kick was headed in by Bourne ahead of the Banbury keeper.
Bourne had a similar header later in the half which was saved by Harding.
Banbury’s Louis Hall fired over for the visitors late in the first half, and Obadeyi lashed his shot into the side netting.
After the break, Joel Connolly missed a golden chance to double the lead when he shot over the bar.
On 69 minutes, Moloney came to Nantwich’s rescue when Obadeyi went through one on one with the keeper who saved well.
Harrison missed a chance on 75 minutes when he dinked his shot wide of the target for the Dabbers.
Then Harrison did double the lead for Nantwich on 83 minutes.
As Banbury committed more bodies forward, the Dabbers broke away and Connolly picked out Harrison who took a touch and tucked it neatly away for 2-0.
Two minutes later the visitors were thrown a lifeline when Bourne was unfortunate in turning the ball into his own net.
Hewitt had a chance on 90 minutes to level but fired straight at Moloney.
Then on 94 minutes a mad scramble saw Banbury put the ball in the net but Nantwich breathed a sigh of relief as the linesman raised his flag for offside.
And that’s how it finished, with the Dabbers through to third qualifying round – and only two wins away from the FA Cup First Round Proper.
(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)
