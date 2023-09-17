Noisy vehicle device could be rolled out across Cheshire East

A noise-activated road-side device which triggered more than 500 warning letters to drivers in one part of Cheshire East could be rolled out across the borough in future.

Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner John Dwyer said the noise-activated camera in Wilmslow was triggered 1,099 times by cars over the decibel limit.

But PCC Mr Dwyer said offenders cannot be fined until a “public protection space order” is in place, which is the responsibility of Cheshire East Council.

The commissioner was providing an update on the pilot scheme at Friday’s Cheshire Police & Crime Panel, as he was questioned whether the camera would be used to fine motorists and if would be rolled out across Cheshire.

Mr Dwyer admitted he had at first had reservations about the device.

“I have to say I’d got reservations about a camera identifying on a dual carriageway, which of those two vehicles was making the noise, but our tests have proved the viability of it,” he said.

“Recently, a new camera was installed which has improved capability to work effectively at night and also uses automatic number plate recognition.

“Following the trial of the new device Cheshire East local authority – and it is really their responsibility not the police – will be able to consider the placement of a public space protection order.”

The commissioner said since the camera was installed there have been 1,099 activations, which have exceeded 90 decibels and letters have been sent to vehicle owners in 525 cases.

“The pilot scheme was put in place to address specific public concerns in the area raised directly with me and to assess the viability of the camera as a response,” Mr Dwyer told the panel.

“I’m hoping that the other local authorities will identify it as an appropriate way forward and identify areas that they want to put them in – but this will be local authorities doing it, not the police and not my office.

“We were responding to comments made by the local population about the noise levels, which were unbearable, and my role as the commissioner was to actually involve all agencies to try and resolve that.”

He said now it was down to Cheshire East – and other interested local authorities – to decide about public space protection orders.

“And then, having done that, they can then issue fines from the local authority and the income from those fines go straight to the local authority,” said Mr Dwyer.