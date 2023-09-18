Nantwich Town to play Chester FC in next FA Cup qualifying round

10 mins ago
in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport September 18, 2023
Nantwich Town v Chester FC

Nantwich Town have been handed a tasty tie with Cheshire rivals Chester FC in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The Dabbers, who shocked higher league Banbury United on Saturday, will travel to Chester’s Deva Stadium on Saturday September 30.

Chester FC play in National League North – two leagues higher than Nantwich.

The match will kick off at 3pm. Winners of ties at this stage take home £5,625, with the losers pot for this round standing at £1,875.

The Deva Stadium has a capacity of 5,400. Nantwich are sure to take a few hundred fans on the short 25-mile journey.

The winners will also be just one match away from the First Round Proper, where they could earn a tie with League One clubs such as Derby County, Bolton Wanderers or Barnsley.

One Comment

  1. Karen says:
    September 18, 2023 at 2:53 pm

    His this match on September 30th all ticket

    Reply

