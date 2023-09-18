Schoolgirl, 10, helps Crewe care home resident read again

An elderly care home resident in South Cheshire has learned to read again – with help from a big-hearted primary school pupil!

Violet, 79, was determined to show age is no barrier to achieve her dream of learning to read again.

And she’s achieved just that with the support of her new friend Charlotte, aged 10.

The pair struck up a heart-warming friendship after Charlotte was inspired to help when they met during a school trip to care village Belong Crewe, where Violet lives.

The dementia specialist welcomed Pebble Brook Primary School pupils for a monthly meet-up.

Children would read to residents at the Brookhouse Drive village, with youngsters sharing their favourite stories.

For Violet, a bookworm since her youth, health issues in older age meant she needed some support to indulge her beloved pastime.

It was when she revealed her struggle, Charlotte offered to reverse roles and provide a helping hand to her companion.

Now, she volunteers her own time for weekly one-to-one sessions, where Charlotte and Violet spend time reading together.

Charlotte said: “I wanted to make Violet happy as she told me she really wants to be able to read a newspaper again.

“We have a chat and a laugh between reading, and she even introduced me to her singing bird, Joey.

“I really like going to Belong to visit everyone; they are all lovely and I think other children should visit as I know how much it means to the residents.”

Violet added: “Charlotte is a lovely girl; she is so patient and makes me comfortable with my reading.

“I feel a lot more confident and when she’s not here, I borrow books from Belong Crewe’s library to read in my apartment and I think my reading is getting much better.

“I’m very grateful Charlotte gives up her own time to see me.”