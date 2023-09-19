REVIEW: “By the Waters of Liverpool” at Crewe Lyceum

Adapted by Rob Fennah from Helen Forrester’s book, By The Waters of Liverpool is a wonderful historical drama showing at The Lyceum this week, writes Claire Faulkner.

Europe is on the brink of war and we find that the Forresters, after losing everything in the Depression, have moved to Liverpool to rebuild their lives.

Helen is taken out of school to look after her younger siblings, and soon, growing tired of how she is treated fights for her right to go out to work.

I wasn’t quite sure what to expect from this production, I’m aware of the popularity of Helen Forrester’s books, but had never read one.

The set design and use of lighting was atmospheric, and the character driven style of production helped to push the story forward.

I enjoyed watching this performance, it had a wonderful mix of Scouse humour and war time resilience but balanced the struggles of working-class life with optimism and a sense of hope.

Playing multiple roles, the cast gave a strong performance throughout.

Emma Mulligan was wonderful as Helen, and I think the entire audience of the Lyceum was rooting for her to succeed.

I particularly liked the scene set in the hairdressers with Samantha Alton, Lynne Fitzgerald and Lynn Francis.

It was simply superb ladies.

By The Waters of Liverpool is showing at The Lyceum until Tuesday September 19.

(Image courtesy of Dave Jones)