Secure a stall at St Luke’s Hospice Christmas Fair

Small businesses and craft stalls in South Cheshire are being urged to secure a place at the St Luke’s Hospice Christmas Fair.

Bookings are now open for the fair which will take place on Saturday November 18 at the Winsford Academy, between 10am and 2pm.

Mandy Shaw, St Luke’s Community Partnerships Fundraiser, said: “We love being able to showcase so many unique and wonderful stalls at our Christmas Fair, that add great variety to the festive fun.

“The fair is very popular in the community, and this year we want to make it bigger and better than ever!”

Stalls cost £35 for a single 6ft space or £60 for a double space and must be booked in advance.

There are a limited amount of tables available on a first come first serve basis, or you can bring your own.

In the past, stalls have sold everything from handmade gifts, handbags, organic body care products, liqueurs and books.

You can book a space through the St Luke’s website here.

Contact the St Luke’s Community Team at [email protected] or by ringing on 01606 555811.