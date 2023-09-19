Wistaston Jubilee Tennis Club hosts successful finals day

The annual Wistaston Jubilee Tennis Club (WJTC) Finals Day was held on two courts behind Wistaston Memorial Hall & Community Centre, writes Jonathan White.

Bill Heath (WJTC Chairman) compered the event and presented the trophies.

Junior Tournament Winners:

-Sam Hough beat Elliot Kemp 4-0

-Ethan Houlton beat Lucia Good 4-3 (7-1)

-Tom Adams beat Jasmine Phillips 9-7, 7-4

The Junior tournaments are named in memory of Alan Jones, who died in 2021.

Alan was a dedicated tennis coach from Wistaston who helped WJTC youngsters and club regulars develop their skills.

He served as a county coach in Cheshire for many years, featured on the veterans circuit, including playing at Wimbledon, and he was still turning out on court well into his 80s.

Adult Tournament winners:

-Men’s Singles Final: Charlie Robinson beat Luke Brierley 6-4, 6-2

-Men’s Doubles Final: Chris Raiswell and George Raiswell beat Roy Broughton and Adam Davies 6-1, 7-5

-Senior Doubles Final: Rob Sheffield and Eric James beat Bill Heath and Ben Reinhardt 6-1, 6-3 (pictured, above)

-Open Doubles Final: Rob Sheffield and George Raiswell beat Ryan Harper-Griffiths and Ben Reinhardt 6-1, 6-3

Slazenger South and Mid Cheshire Tennis (Summer) League:

Wistaston A, captained by George Raiswell, finished third in Men’s Division 1 in their first year in the top division.

Wistaston B finished in second place in Men’s Division 4 and will be promoted unless there is a reconstruction of the League.

The annual League presentation day has been renamed in memory of former League Secretary John White, who died in 2020.

John was Secretary of the South & Mid Cheshire Tennis League for over 30 years.

He had been presented with Honorary County Colours from the Cheshire Lawn Tennis Association for his long-standing services to the South and Mid Cheshire Tennis League.

George Raiswell and Charlie Robinson were both WJTC finals winners, thus continuing their success from August when they won the inaugural ‘Play Your Way to Wimbledon’ National Finals Men’s Doubles competition on the grass practice courts at Aorangi Park, Wimbledon.

Bill Heath, WJTC Chairman, said: “The club has had an excellent year in terms of both social and match tennis, as well as producing two Wimbledon champions!

“My thanks go to all those members who competed, umpired and ably supported behind the scenes to make it such a successful finals day.”

For further information on WJTC visit Facebook page or call 01270 560471.