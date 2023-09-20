5 hours ago
Local beer festival cancels final day – after customers drink venue dry!

in News September 20, 2023
beer - Visitors enjoy Crewe Rail Ale Festival in Exhibition Hall (1) (1)

A popular South Cheshire beer and cider festival was so overwhelmed with visitors it had to cancel the last day – after customers drank the venue dry!

More than 700 people enjoyed the 10th Crewe Rail Ale Festival at Crewe Heritage Centre on Vernon Way.

And it was so successful on the first two days that organisers could not run it on the Sunday (September 17) as they had run out of drinks.

There was a choice of more than 40 beers and 10 ciders and perries in different styles and strengths, from local Cheshire breweries and some from further afield.

There were free soft drinks for children and designated drivers.

l-r visitors Andrew Feltham and Chris White enjoy their real ales (1)
Visitors Andrew Feltham and Chris White enjoy their real ales

Connoisseurs rated the beers and ciders via the ‘Untappd’ app on their smartphones as they supped up.

Crewe Heritage Centre exhibits were also open to visitors including the Advanced Passenger Train (APT).

The APT was part of an experiment testing the new technology of tilting to allow faster speeds.

The festival raises money for charity, and this year proceeds go to St Luke’s Cheshire Hospice.

Event sponsors were Borough Arms, Crewe; Lodge Inn, Alsager; EMaC., Crewe; Davey QP Services Ltd; Mat White Financial Services, Crewe; Clear Brew; and Olympian Garden Buildings, Sandbach.

Organisers included Crewe Heritage Centre staff and volunteers, members of the South Cheshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and other CAMRA Branch members.

(pics courtesy of Jonathan White)

Visitor Andrew Feltham at the Advanced Passenger Train (1)
Andrew at the Advanced Passenger Train
