Calveley Primary Academy near Nantwich earns Eco award

Calveley Primary Academy near Nantwich has been recognised for cutting-edge work to preserve the school’s natural environment.

The school, which includes a nursery, is among the first in the UK to begin installing ground source (borehole) heating with a £1.8m grant as part of a Government pilot scheme.

In recognition of this commitment, as well as the work of children and staff to improve green spaces and reduce litter, Calveley has received the Eco-Schools Green Flag Award.

Tash Lester, Eco Lead and Nursery Teaching Assistant, said: “We are so lucky to have a school set in the heart of picturesque Cheshire countryside, and that serves as a constant reminder that we need to take care of our environment.

“Our Eco-Council, which is made up of pupils of all different ages, meets regularly to discuss how we can reduce our impact on the environment, protect our planet, and make eco-friendly changes.

“Our garden has been thriving and we have also worked hard on our recycling efforts.

“We regularly get out of the classroom to enjoy our garden space and all classes help to nurture the plants and vegetables we are growing.

“We are thrilled to receive the Green Flag Award. In addition, we have also been awarded Level 4 in the RHS Schools Campaign for Gardening, which is another fantastic achievement.”

During this academic year, pupils will be encouraged to find inventive ways to reuse and recycle paper.

The Eco-Council and Gardening Club will expand efforts to encourage wildlife and grow vegetables.

A spokesman for the Eco-Schools Green Flag Award said: “Young people in your school are aware of environmental issues and committed to being active and creating positive change.

“This knowledge and attitude are excellent foundations for many successes. We had no hesitation in awarding an Eco-Schools Green Flag.”

Calveley Primary Academy joined North West Academies Trust in 2021.

They will hold an open day Saturday October 7, 10am-2pm, with fun for all the family including farm animals, music, crafts and refreshments.

For more information, or to arrange a visit, phone 01270 918360 or [email protected]