Four Crewe and Nantwich businesses stage charity event

Four South Cheshire businesses have teamed up for an event to support charities, elevate their fundraising and communicate with confidence.

The event, organised by JG Creative and Right At Home South & Mid Cheshire, will be held at Crewe Hall.

It is for charities, CICs and social enterprises in the North West.

The half-day event on October 4 will feature a morning of talks from charity professionals and experts about the importance of clarifying their purpose and communicating it clearly.

There will be an interactive workshop which will help charities to articulate their purpose.

South Cheshire Chamber of Commerce will offer networking tips which will be put to use over a two-course networking lunch at Crewe Hall.

Tickets are £25 plus fees, and the organisers are also funding 10 free bursary places for charities with incomes below £1 million.

All attendees will be entered into a prize draw for items to use for Christmas fundraising, like Afternoon Tea for 4 at Crewe Hall and a signed Liverpool Football Club print.

Joanne Grubb, of JG Creative, said: “The event builds on JG Creative’s Charity Marketing Peer Group which we’ve been running for the last five years and went online during Covid.

“It now supports more than 400 charities virtually, all for free and we’re thrilled to be able to host people in-person again thanks to the generosity of Crewe Hall.

“We know how much charities are struggling at the moment and we’ve worked hard to ensure the event will be practical and inspiring.”

Jacqui Miller, of Crewe Hall, added: “We are so delighted to support this event.

“It has recently been difficult for charities to get together.

“Doing this in a face-to-face forum where they can learn from each other has so much more impact.

“Holding this event will provide the opportunity for them to make contacts and share ideas and best practice to reach that end goal which is to fundraise.

“We can’t wait to welcome local charities to Crewe Hall Hotel.”

Carole Salmon, community engagement manager for Right at Home South Cheshire and Mid Cheshire, said: “At Right at Home, supporting our wider community is integral to our organisation especially the charity sector.

“With this event, we can amplify their voices, elevate their causes, and inspire change.”

To book a place, visit here or for more information, including details about how to apply for a bursary place, email [email protected]