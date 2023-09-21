Nantwich Words and Music Festival returns in October

October sees the return of Nantwich’s popular Words and Music Festival, with massive names like Ocean Colour Scene, Rumer and PP Arnold performing live.

The event, which runs from October 9-15 inclusive, has been bringing household names from music and poetry to the town since 2008.

This year the festival has a number of shows at several different Nantwich venues throughout the week.

In recent years visitors have travelled from places as far as Tokyo, Reykjavik, Brussels and Berlin to watch shows staged during the festival.

This year, million-selling singer and Brit nominee Rumer, who has graced the top 10 with hits including “Slow” and “Aretha” and whose honeyed vocal tones have been likened to Karen Carpenter, headlines the event with her band at Nantwich Civic Hall on October 13.

On October 11, P.P. Arnold, legendary soul singer, performs an intimate show in the settings of St Mary’s Church in Nantwich.

Arnold – whose hits include “The First Cut Is The Deepest” and “Angel Of The Morning” – has just published her autobiography “Soul Survivor”.

It reflects on her 50-year career and recounts experiences in the 1960s as one of the first successful young female black artists working in the UK.

In recent years she has contributed vocals to hits from Peter Gabriel, Paul Weller and Primal Scream, and she will perform songs from all stages of her career at the festival.

Female artists once again have a strong presence among the headliners, with fast rising comedian Rosie Holt bringing her new show “That’s Politainment” from the Edinburgh Fringe to Nantwich Civic.

Former poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy is making a welcome return reading her own work accompanied by musician John Samson.

Indie folk heroes Stornoway are also returning, and Ocean Colour Scene will play an acoustic show at the Civic Hall to finish off festival week.

Organisers have announced a new relationship with Nantwich Town FC.

Two shows will be staged at the club, with The Sunbirds opening the festival on Monday October 9 and Martin Stephenson and the Daintees appearing there on Thursday October 12.

There are are still tickets available for most shows, either from Nantwich Civic Hall, Applestump Records and Gentleman Jacks barbering salon.

Alternatively, they can be bought online at wordsandmusicfestival.com where full details, times and information about the event and be found.

(Top pic, by Alan MESSER | www.alanmesser.com)