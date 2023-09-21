Police appeal for information after schoolgirl, 13, sexually assaulted

A 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted as she walked in an alleyway in Crewe, police say.

Detectives are investigating and calling for anyone with information to get in touch after the incident on Underwood Lane.

It happened as the young victim was walking between 5.18pm and 5.30pm on Tuesday in the alleyway which runs adjacent to Dutton Way.

She was approached from behind by a male aged around 17 to 18 years old who sexually assaulted her.

The male is described as white, with tanned skin, around 5ft10 tall with short brown hair.

He was wearing a black Nike Tech tracksuit, and a balaclava round his neck which he pulled up over his face.

Det Insp Georgie Jones said: “I understand this will cause a lot of concern in the community.

“I want to reassure residents that we are doing everything we can to identify the person responsible.

“We also have extra officers on patrol in the area to address any concerns and are visiting the local schools to provide reassurance and advice.

“Officers are carrying out house to house enquiries and checking CCTV and doorbell cameras to identify the suspect, and the victim and her family are being supported by specialist officers.

“I would urge anyone who has information and has not yet spoken to police to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting or via the website quoting IML 1649607.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.