Police hunting Nantwich hit and run driver update appeal

Police appealing for witnesses following a suspected hit and run in Nantwich, want to contact two drivers who were in the area at the time of the incident.

The 61-year-old victim of the incident was found with serious injuries on London Road, close to The Leopard pub and Jackson Avenue, at around 9.10pm on Friday September 8.

The man, who lives locally, was at the side of the road and taken to Royal Stoke Hospital with serious head injuries. He remains in hospital.

It is believed he was hit by a car which failed to stop at the scene.

Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses or those with dashcam footage, and are now looking to speak to the drivers of two vehicles which drove past the area around the time of the incident.

These include a silver Ford Focus and a dark-coloured vehicle with a grey roof box, which both travelled along Newcastle Road and London Road, past the Leopard public house.

Sgt Darren Owen, of the Cheshire Police Roads and Crime Unit said: “Our investigation is ongoing and we are continuing to appeal for witnesses and those with dashcam footage to come forward.

“We know a number of motorists stopped at the scene and we have now identified two vehicles which we believe may have been in the area at the time of the incident and could hold vital information.

“Anyone with any information or video footage is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1640397, or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us.

“We are also appealing directly to the drivers of the two vehicles to contact us.”