Sporty Acton CE Primary Academy in Nantwich goes platinum

Pupils at a primary school in Nantwich are at the top of their game when it comes to sports.

Acton Primary Academy’s hard work in delivering sport has been recognised with the Platinum School Games Mark Award.

It’s the highest in the Government scheme aimed at rewarding schools for commitment to the development of competition across school and the community.

PE Lead Jack Hollinrake said: “This is something we are really proud of and has come after an intense five years of receiving Gold marks.

“It is something you have to apply for and prove that you have gone above and beyond.

“We were able to show inclusion throughout our school and that 96% of Year 6 children have been involved in an out-of-school event in the last year.”

The school, rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, is offering a range of sporting events scheduled for the coming year.

Mr Hollinrake added: “This year our focus is on girls’ involvement in sport.

“We aim to be involved in a variety of sports this year specifically aimed at girls and we want to give them opportunities to be involved in sports that they might not normally get the chance to try.”

Acton joined North West Academies Trust in 2021.

Chief Executive at the Trust Steve Docking OBE believes sport is a great way to raise confidence, improve fitness and encourage teamwork.

He said: “It is great to see children at Acton enjoying all the benefits that excellent sports provision can bring.

“We operate PE programmes which ensure all children can compete in some form of sport across all our academies.

“All children are recognised for participating and, with the extra opportunities, they are given to shine.

“We see them grow in confidence which can help them in all aspects of school life.”

Acton will hold Open Days on October 17, 9.30am-11.30am and November 21, 1.30pm-3pm.

For more information email [email protected] or tel: 01270 918350.