Swimmer from Nantwich completes 999 charity challenge

A Nantwich swimmer who took on a 999 challenge in the summer has raised more than £1,000 for St Luke’s Hospice, writes Jonathan White.

Oliver Daly, 37, swam nine miles, walked 99km, and cycled 999km as part of the challenge.

And he completed the task and was able to hand over a cheque for £1,126.37 to the South Cheshire hospice charity.

Oliver has cerebral palsy and Asperger’s and attends Crewe’s Seahorse Swimming Club, where he took on his swimming challenge.

His walks took place in the countryside with his support workers from Choice Support.

His marathon bike rides were also in Cheshire alongside members of Crewe Clarion Wheelers, who also assisted Oliver with some of the fundraising.

Oliver’s mother Sue Daly, who volunteers at St Luke’s Hospice, was thrilled to see Oliver completing his gruelling challenge.

She said: “Oliver loves being active, especially when it comes to riding his bike.

“I was proud to see him fully-focused as he faced each of the tasks every week, and eventually complete his challenge for such a worthwhile cause.”

A cheque presentation was made at Crewe’s Lifestyle Centre to St Luke’s Community Partnerships Fundraiser, Mandy Shaw.

Mandy said: “Oliver is an inspiration and it has been wonderful to watch his progress throughout the summer.

“He should be very proud of what he has accomplished. His fundraising will ensure that a local family will be able to receive the support they need at a difficult time.

“I would like to thank everyone who supported him, especially his mum Sue, who also volunteers at our Warehouse too, thank you all so much!”

Gareth Roberts, Secretary at Seahorse Swimming Club, said: “It’s fantastic to see our swimmers taking on challenges.

“It gives them a sense achievement and boosts their self-esteem, while improving their overall health.

“Oliver is no stranger to a challenge, having represented Seahorse Swimming Club at several swimming galas.

“In 2017 he won gold medal at the Men’s 25m race at the Halliwick National Gala.”

(Pic: Seahorse Swimming Club member Oliver Daly and his mother Sue Daly resenting a cheque for £1,126.37 to Mandy Shaw of St Luke’s Hospice)