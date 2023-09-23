Three of Cheshire East’s seven waste recycling sites could close

Up to three of Cheshire East Council’s seven household waste sites could close in the future, a council report has revealed.

Councillors on the environment and communities committee will be asked to give officers the go-ahead to draft a public consultation to go out next year.

It will ask the public for their views on a number of options.

And the the worst case scenario would see the borough left with just four main sites – with Middlewich, Poynton and Bollington closing.

However the council is likely to face a backlash from residents as this latest revelation comes on top of the decision to charge for garden waste collection from January.

Residents who don’t sign up to pay the annual £56 green bin charge may well opt to dispose of their garden waste at the local tip.

The report states: “It is proposed to undertake a fresh public consultation exercise with a succinct list of options for consideration, with the underlying principle of these being affordable and hence deliverable if selected.”

The council is looking at three possible options:

– retain service as is, with maintenance investment across all seven sites needed

– reduce to six core existing sites, closing Poynton, with investment to modernise where required. Introduce extended mobile HWRC provision as mitigation

– reduce to four core existing sites at Crewe, Macclesfield, Alsager and Knutsford with investment to modernise and extend where required. Introduce extended mobile HWRC provision.

The report also refers to a separate sub-option which would see the Alsager site close when a new site has been developed at Congleton.

The consultation will run for four to six weeks and is likely to start in March, although final details have to be confirmed.

The results will be reported back to the committee and considered as part of a recommendation on future household waste and recycling centre provision in the borough.

A procurement exercise would be carried out to ensure continuity of HWRC service provision after the expiry of the current contract.

The environment and communities committee meeting takes place at 10am on Thursday, September 28, at the council’s Westfields HQ at Sandbach.