Crewe Regional Sunday League round-up

Four games in the Premier Division produced plenty of goals, with two matches postponed due to a shortage of referees.
Reigning champions George & Dragon travelled to Wheelock to play newly promoted Sandbach Town, who acquitted themselves well in the first half with the score 0-1 at half time.
George & Dragon moved up a gear in the second period and ran out 0-6 winners, with goals from Robbie Hatton (2), Matt Birchall (2), Ryan Hough and Jaymie Roberts.
Betley came from behind to beat Willaston White Star 5-3, after the visitors had taken the lead.
Dan Lomas netted a hat-trick for Betley, with their other goals coming from Wayne Beggs and Keiron Duckers.
David Sijuade, Finlay Noakes and Scott Rankine scored for White Star.
The game between The Lions and Cooper Buckley saw a late flurry of goals, with the visitors coming from 3-1 down to earn a 4-4 draw.
Dino Messam (2), Caine Mellor and Luke Gillan netted for The Lions, with Pavel Abramovich (3), and Tom Consterdine on target for Cooper Buckley.
Faddiley showed great initiative in finding someone to referee their game against AFC Dishers, but they lost their unbeaten record as the visitors ran out as convincing 0-6 winners.
Aaron Davies netted a hat-trick, regular marksman Ben Reddock chipped in with two goals and Rhys Potter was also on target.
In Division One, Nantwich Pirates continue to sail ahead.
Their game against Raven Salvador was 2-2 at half time, but The Pirates won 2-7 in the end, with their goals coming from Will Oakes (3), Ben Gallagher and Liam Heyes-Porter.
Father and son combination of Andy and Mikey Truan also scored a goal each.
Josh Wynne and Damien Sloan scored for Raven Salvador.
Princes Feathers made it two wins in two games as they beat Ruskin Park 4-3, thanks to goals from Adam Pickering, Darren Fox, Dom Johnson and Will Reid.
Cheshire Cat’s unbeaten run ended as they went down 1-2 to Audlem (pictured), for whom Nick Gregory scored twice, with the Cat strike coming from James Emerton.
(pics by Jonathan White)
