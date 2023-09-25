Nantwich car park charges set to rise under CEC plans

11 hours ago
in Environment / Human Interest / News / Politics September 25, 2023
CEC car parking -Snow Hill Nantwich - parking charges recommenced on 15th June 2020 (1)

Residents in Nantwich are being urged to air views on Cheshire East Council’s proposed changes to parking arrangements and charges.

It could see parking costing £1 an hour on some car parks in Nantwich, including Bowling Green and Church Lane.

And parking or two hours on all car parks in the town is set to rise to between £1.40 and £1.60, according to the plans.

It will also mean bringing in charges for those towns in the borough which have for many years enjoyed free parking.

A statutory consultation has now opened and will run for six weeks until November 1.

A full list of proposed changes to charges on off-street car parks can be found here

nantwich car parks changes
Proposed increase in Nantwich car park charges

CEC says the rate of inflation means that the cost of maintaining, managing and operating car parks has “significantly increased”.

Parking income is put towards other highways and transport services.

Its parking proposals to be consulted on include:

– introduce parking charges in some car parks where parking is currently free
– increase current parking charges by rate of inflation in some car parks across the borough
– reduce parking charges in some car parks due to their location and usage
– changes to limited waiting bay periods at certain on-street locations

Proposals do not affect Blue Badge holders.

Cllr Craig Browne, Cheshire East Council deputy leader and chair of the council’s highways and transport committee, said: “The inherited legacy where some residents pay to park and others do not has caused a sense of unfairness.

“The council is proposing to address this imbalance – taking into account each town’s characteristics – while also responding to the higher costs of maintaining our car parks, which require regular resurfacing, improved lighting and markings and the installation of EV charging points.

“It is important to us that we get as much feedback as possible to these proposals and I hope our residents, and businesses, will take this opportunity to feed into this consultation.”

The outcome of the consultation will be considered by the council’s highways and transport committee in January 2024, before decisions are made.

You can view the proposals here https://www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/parking_consultation

Representations to the proposals must be emailed to [email protected]

Alternatively, write to Parking Services Manager, Cheshire East Council, Delamere House, Delamere Street, Crewe, CW1 2LL

3 Comments

  1. Dabber Dave says:
    September 25, 2023 at 9:42 pm

    About time too. We need to encourage people to use public transport plus why should the taxpayer fund free parking?

    Reply
  2. Andrew says:
    September 25, 2023 at 9:35 pm

    Unfortunately we wont have the opportunity for a long time. We had an election in May and the majority of the ignorant sheep endorsed the Lab/Indy lot even more

    Reply
  3. Barry says:
    September 25, 2023 at 8:29 pm

    One way to kill off any town, ridiculous to even think of charging any where near one pound an hour to park.
    Not so long ago there was talk of free parking to help the struggling towns.
    More greed from a very inefficient council, we need to get rid of this lot and quick

    Reply

