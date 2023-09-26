5 hours ago
Nantwich Seals swimmers scoop honours in the Dee Mile race

in Other sports / Sport September 26, 2023
Nantwich Seals swimmers win Dee Mile

Two Nantwich Seals swimmers were Dee-lighted after scooping podium places in the annual Dee Mile river race.

Emma Duff and Caroline Evans dominated in the choppy waters of the Dee in Chester to come first and third.

It is one of the oldest river swimming events in the region as swimmers take part in a 2km female non wet suit all comer challenge.

Emma won the race and Caroline finished in third spot, so both gaining places on the podium.

Emma (pictured, left) completed the event in 28 minutes and 55 seconds and Caroline (right) completed her swim in 30 minutes and 55 seconds.

A Nantwich Seals spokesperson said: “What absolutely fantastic results for our ladies who are part of our Masters Swim Team.

“We look forward to the forthcoming season in both open water and pool events.”

For further information on Nantwich Seals, visit www.nantwichseals.co.uk

(Pic: Emma Duff (left) and Caroline Evans (right) with trophies)

