Crewe & Nantwich 1sts earn narrow victory at rivals Whitchurch

Crewe and Nantwich 1sts secured a fine 14-8 victory away at local neighbours Whitchurch in a tightly fought contest.

In form Crewe went into the match having gained maximum points from their first three games.

It started scrappily and the visitors’ poor discipline allowed Whitchurch to maintain possession easily.

But against the run of play, Logan Lynch knocked over his first penalty of the day to make it 0-3 to Crewe.

More penalties allowed Whitchurch to find field position and camp in the Crewe’s 22.

Another penalty allowed the hosts an easy three points in front of the posts for a 3-3 game.

The half continued in the same manner with neither side really clicking in attack.

However, a second Lynch penalty allowed Crewe to take the lead at half time, 3-6.

Some impactful substitutions gave Crewe the brighter start to the second half.

Tom Manaton found space before releasing Jacob Aston O’Donovan down the touchline.

He made the yards before off-loading to the supporting Eli Woodward to score in the corner, 3-11.

After some sustained pressure in the Whitchurch 22, Logan added another three-pointer, leaving the score 3-14.

With 15 minutes to go, Whitchurch scored a try of their own through one of the centres leaving the score 8-14.

Although a low scoring game and Crewe not being clinical in attack, both teams competed well and Crewe’s defence held firm for long period of sustained pressure.

Next week, Crewe will hope to continue their fine run of form when they welcome Altrincham to the Vagrants, 3pm kick off.

The 2nd team recorded a deserved victory versus Sandbach, edging a tight contest 18 -17.

The Women’s team put up a much improved first half performance against Sheffield.

However, Sheffield stretched away in the second half to win by 42-13.

(Pic: Woodward scores against Whitchurch)