Bentley Motors in Crewe unveils two new environment partners

Bentley Motors’ Environmental Foundation has agreed partnerships with two organisations.

The firm’s £3 million initiative to find future solutions to environmental challenges has been joined by The Climate Group and The Rivers Trust.

They will support the Crewe-based car maker’s long-term commitment to strengthen global sustainability initiatives.

The Foundation is an innovative approach to modern grant-making in the environmental space, aiming for rejuvenation and regeneration and going beyond carbon neutrality.

The Climate Group is an international non-profit organisation specialising in a collaborative approach to drive climate action fast.

The Rivers Trust is a movement which protects and improves rivers, including the Valley Brook River in Crewe.

Christoph Hohmann, of the Bentley Environmental Foundation, said: “The aim of the Environmental Foundation is to fund varied, pioneering initiatives that drive change and create significant impact internationally, and closer to home.

“The Climate Group and The Rivers Trust are a true encapsulation of this effort as we continue to support breakthrough change to reverse the effects of climate change in our communities.

“We are very excited to welcome our new partners to the Bentley Environmental Foundation in addition to our three existing partners.

“The collaboration between both The Climate Group, The Rivers Trust and Bentley reflects our brand DNA and long term commitment to supporting sustainability projects that drive change and create significant environmental impact internationally.”

Bentley is supporting the Foundation by initially donating £3 million this year.

It is a first step to support selected charities and non-profits who will work in partnership with Bentley to deliver lasting, effective environmental change.

The three founding partners include Project Drawdown, The Biomimicry Institute and Sustainable Surf.