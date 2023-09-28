New Cheshire East protection order targets dog fouling

Cheshire East Council has extended a public space protection order to clamp down on dog fouling in the borough.

The authority says it’s one of three extended orders aimed at anti-social behaviour offences.

The others are for alley gating and a more specific dog fouling and dog control order covering Carrs Park in Wilmslow.

The council held a six-week public consultation on all of three of the orders.

Councillors on CEC’s environment and communities committee have agreed to extend the orders for three years.

CEC says the extended use of the orders will “allow a consistent and manageable approach in tackling irresponsible and anti-social dog ownership” as well as “promoting safe and enjoyable use of the borough’s open spaces”.

Cllr Mick Warren, chair of Cheshire East Council’s environment and communities committee said: “There is a serious public health risk to leaving dog mess in public spaces, especially to children, so my warning today is pick up your mess or risk picking up a fine.

“The council is committed to ensuring that our existing public spaces protection orders are effective and continue to protect the community from the minority who irresponsibly leave their dog’s mess behind or fail to control their dog.

“Additionally, we want to continue to protect people within our gated alleyways from crime and anti-social behaviour incidents.”

“While we are simply extending these orders today, there may be a requirement in the future to carry out research to establish whether there may be a need to increase our powers going forward.

“The majority of dog owners in Cheshire East are extremely responsible, but some people are failing to do their bit.”