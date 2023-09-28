Peacock Railway charity day raises money for Nantwich Foodbank

A charity open day held at the miniature-gauge Peacock Railway in Nantwich has raised vital funds, writes Jonathan White.

The rides were organised by the members of the South Cheshire Model Engineering Society and took place on their premises behind The Peacock Inn in Willaston.

Miniature-gauge steam and battery electric (diesel body) train rides were available on the 5-inch railway track which is almost a quarter of a mile in length.

Visitors each paid £1 for two laps of the track with extra donations welcome.

The money raised at the event will go to support Nantwich foodbank, a charity that provides emergency food for families and individuals in times of crisis.

A scale-model of a ‘Crewe Tractor’, hand-built by Gerald Newbrook, was also on display.

The Crewe Tractor was made in Crewe Locomotive works in 1916 and 1917 for use on the temporary narrow-gauge railways in France during the Great War.

Drinks and cakes were available from inside the clubhouse with outdoor seating and views across the railway track.

The Peacock Railway’s final open day of the year is this Sunday October 1.

A representative from Peacock Railway said: “It’s our last opening day of the season this Sunday!

“We’ll be running a fine array of steam engines throughout the afternoon.

“It’s just £1 for two laps as always and refreshments will be on hand from the local scout group.

“It’s been a great season so far and look forward to seeing you all again for our last hurrah!”

For more information on Peacock Railway visit https://www.facebook.com/southcheshiremodelengineeringsociety