Crewe Regional Sunday league and cup round-up

Sandbach Town advanced to the next round of the Presidents Cup with a 3-0 win against NHB in which all three goals were scored before the half.
The goalscorers were Frazer Swale, Connor Sutherland and Connor Taylor.
Nantwich Pirates continue their good run of with a 3-1 home win over Faddiley.
Harry McLennan scored a brace for the victors with the third goal netted by Will Oakes.
Faddiley’s goal was scored by Danny Robinson.
White Horse came out comfortable winners over C&N, but not before the home side made things uncomfortable in the second half with a 2-goal resurgence.
Tyler Jackson scored a goal of the season contender with a long-range strike and Tom Capewell headed in shortly afterwards to make it 2-4.
Flo Gjici scored a hat trick for the Horse, with other goals coming from Will Simcock, Scott Morris, Lewis Allen and club veteran Ethan Roberts.
The Premier Division was hit by the difficulties of a shortage of referees.
Two of the three games were postponed and the other was forced into a late kick-off.
In the only game to take place, Winsford Over came out as 5-0 winners.
Tom Stanton netted two for the home side, and he is joined on the team sheet by Harley Heaton, James Hartley and Jamie Dawson.
Division one was also hampered by a lack of referees. Princes feathers and Audlem unfortunately being postponed.
Ruskin Park and Raven Salvador scored 11 goals between them. With Raven coming out on top in a 4-7 goal fest.
Reece Quinn scored for Leighton FC in a defeat at home by Cheshire Cat.
Sam Davenport scored two for the away side, with Brad Bennett and James Emerton completing the scoring in a 1-4 win.
The away side had to play most of the game with an outfield player in goal.
