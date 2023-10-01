Nantwich Town knocked out of FA Cup by Chester

Nantwich Town suffered last minute heartache as they were knocked out of the FA Cup in dramatic fashion by Chester.
The hosts hit a late late winner just as it looked like the Dabbers were going to take their Cheshire neighbours to a replay.
Nantwich began well and held their opponents from two leagues above comfortably in the first half hour.
Connor Evans had a header saved by Nantwich keeper Moloney, and minutes later a deflected effort went narrowly wide, as a quiet first half ended goalless.
After the break, Chester began to exert more pressure on the Nantwich defence who managed to block and save a number of efforts.
Kevin Roberts crashed a shot from the edge of the box just wide, before Charlie Caton almost went through one on one before being snuffed out by the defence.
The hosts did finally take the lead on 75 minutes. Harrison Burke powered in a header from a corner.
But just two minutes after Nantwich substitute Connor Heath was introduced, he stole in and headed a fine equaliser for the Dabbers from Ahmed Ali’s cross.
Nantwich then had two chances to win it themselves when Stanway had to save from Heath again before Harrison headed narrowly over.
But then in the 94th minute, Chester snatched the victory when Caton fired home during a scramble from a corner which the Dabbers could not clear.
There was no time left for the Dabbers and the whistle blew to send Chester through to the fourth qualifying round.
(Images by Jonathan White)
