Bonfire night to go with a bang at The Bickerton Poacher

A popular Nantwich pub has supported three high-profile charities as it plans another crowd-pulling bonfire and fireworks night spectacular.

The Bickerton Poacher has presented donations from its summer Hitchfest music festival to Nantwich Lions, St John’s Ambulance and Wistaston-based women’s health and wellbeing charity Motherwell Cheshire ahead of its next big event on November 3.

Plans are getting into top gear for bonfire night. A family event has been hosted in the pub grounds for many years and every year the fireworks display gets bigger and better.

As well as a big bonfire and fireworks display, the evening includes live music from The Tone Junkies, raffle, bar and food marquee.

As in previous years, more than 500 people are expected helping to boost funds for Nantwich Lions and St John’s Ambulance.

With limited availability on wristbands, families are urged to book in advance to avoid disappointment.

Bickerton Poacher owner Laura Disley said: “When it comes to bonfire night, our location and grounds are perfect for a family event of this scale and we get to meet lots of local families and support causes close to the heart of our regulars.

“It remains our most popular event of the year and we can’t wait to welcome local families once again.”

The Wrexham Road pub linked up with Nantwich Lions when the group formed in 2018 and together they have helped many charities.

The organisation, which meets at the Nantwich Club on Churchyardside fortnightly, fundraises for local causes and helps out at events.

Charities supported have included Nantwich Food Bank, Hope House Hospice and Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre.

President Sarah Bradley said: “The Bickerton Poacher bonfire has become a highlight on the local social calendar, much anticipated by families every year.

“Laura and staff work flat out to host the night and ensure everything is well organised and welcoming for families who come from miles around.

“Nantwich Lions have helped out on the night as car park stewards for several years and are proud to do so again this year.”

Bonfire night wristbands are £6 for adults with children under 12 admitted free. Wristbands including four raffle tickets are £10 for adults.

All are available now from behind the bar or by booking online ticketebo.co.uk/the-bickerton-poacher/bonfire-night

For more on The Bickerton Poacher entertainments programme go to www.bickertonpoacher.co.uk/whats-on