Fundraising musicians to perform in Nantwich during charity ride

Two musicians tackling an epic Lands End to John O’Groats charity cycle challenge will be stopping off in Nantwich during the trip.

Mark Evans and Ian McGuire will be performing at Loco on Welsh Row on October 13.

It’s part of an epic journey from Lands End to John O’Groats in support of the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association.

At the end of each day and each stage of the route, they will be joined by support driver and band member Guy to perform a gig in a local venue.

They are hoping to raise £5,000 and plenty of audience applause by completing their “Lejog 2 Legig” challenge which takes place between October 9-22.

The duo previously played supporting the Wurzels and have more than 17 years experience of live performances with the band Tundra.

But this challenge will be about keeping up the energy after cycling over 70 miles each day!

They hope to draw on the inspiration and motivation behind the challenge, Mark’s brother-in-law Paul who died from motor neurone disease earlier this year.

Mark said: “Watching a very active, fun loving close member of your family become locked into their own body, but cognitively 100% all there and with them knowing that they are never going to move again was devastating and heart breaking for all of us.

“More research is desperately needed and we want to do all we can to raise awareness and make just a small difference.”

MND Association is the only national charity in England, Wales and Northern Ireland focused on improving access to care, research and campaigning for those people living with or affected by MND.

The money LeJog 2 LeGig raises will help the charity continue its work.

MND is a fatal, rapidly progressing disease which affects the brain and spinal cord.

It attacks the nerves that control movement and eventually leaves people unable to move, communicate or breathe.

It kills a third of people within a year of diagnosis and half within two years. There is no cure.

To support Mark and Ian’s fundraising efforts visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/lejog2legig

For more information about MND and the MND Association visit www.mndassociation.org